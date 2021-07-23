CHL Mortgages cuts buy-to-let rates

"We’ve seen positive movement in the markets with long term swap rates improving and so have moved quickly to pass these savings onto landlords through our intermediary partners."

Specialist buy-to-let lender, CHL Mortgages, has cut rates across its 75% LTV product range by up to 15bps.

Five-year fixed rates now start from 3.10% at 75% LTV on individual and limited company with HMO and MUFB two-year products available from 3.39% and five-year rates from 3.48%.

In addition, at 65% LTV for individuals and limited companies, a 3.19% five-year fixed now has a reduced arrangement fee of 1%.

ICR starts from 125% of the mortgage payment and is calculated at payrate for all five-year products on both purchase and remortgage, including HMO/MUFB.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages commented: "We’ve seen positive movement in the markets with long term swap rates improving and so have moved quickly to pass these savings onto landlords through our intermediary partners.

“The buy-to-let marketplace is hugely competitive and it’s important to outline our product and service values on an ongoing basis. Passing on these savings – alongside no loading on our valuation fees - demonstrates our commitment to promoting transparency throughout our proposition. Attributes we will continue to build on in H2 2021.”