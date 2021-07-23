FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

CHL Mortgages cuts buy-to-let rates

Rozi Jones
|
23rd July 2021
Ross Turrell CHL Mortgages
"We’ve seen positive movement in the markets with long term swap rates improving and so have moved quickly to pass these savings onto landlords through our intermediary partners."

Specialist buy-to-let lender, CHL Mortgages, has cut rates across its 75% LTV product range by up to 15bps.

Five-year fixed rates now start from 3.10% at 75% LTV on individual and limited company with HMO and MUFB two-year products available from 3.39% and five-year rates from 3.48%.

In addition, at 65% LTV for individuals and limited companies, a 3.19% five-year fixed now has a reduced arrangement fee of 1%.

ICR starts from 125% of the mortgage payment and is calculated at payrate for all five-year products on both purchase and remortgage, including HMO/MUFB.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages commented: "We’ve seen positive movement in the markets with long term swap rates improving and so have moved quickly to pass these savings onto landlords through our intermediary partners.

“The buy-to-let marketplace is hugely competitive and it’s important to outline our product and service values on an ongoing basis. Passing on these savings – alongside no loading on our valuation fees - demonstrates our commitment to promoting transparency throughout our proposition. Attributes we will continue to build on in H2 2021.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.