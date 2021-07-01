CHL Mortgages expands distribution through Tenet

"It’s essential to CHL that our distribution panel not only supports our existing product range, it also allows for further extension of our lending proposition."

Tenet has appointed CHL Mortgages to its lending panel.

CHL’s product range caters for first-time landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies covering a variety of buy-to-let investment vehicles including HMOs, MUFBs, new build, ex-local authority and commercial properties.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, commented: “Tenet is one of the UK’s largest adviser support groups, and its established infrastructure and expert resources support hundreds of appointed representatives and directly authorised firms across the UK.

"Forming effective partnerships with strong distribution partners such as Tenet ensures that we are well placed to maintain our growth trajectory and continue to deliver good value product backed by common-sense underwriting.”

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet, added: “We’re always looking to make great quality products available to our advisers and CHL’s expertise in the Buy to Let space will definitely enhance our advisers offering.

“Adding to our lending panel and providing a wide variety of choice to our advisers is key to supporting their growth and we were particularly impressed with CHLs products and criteria for Limited Company lending, which appears to be growing in popularity.”