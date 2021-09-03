FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
CHL Mortgages expands distribution with In Partnership

Rozi Jones
3rd September 2021
Ross Turrell CHL Mortgages
"Their specialist buy-to-let mortgage products will enable our members to offer further quality and choice to their clients within the highly competitive mortgage market."

CHL Mortgages has expanded its distribution panel with the addition of mortgage, protection and investment network In Partnership.

CHL’s product range is available to first-time landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies covering a variety of buy-to-let investment vehicles including HMOs, MUFBs, new build, ex local authority and flats above commercial.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, commented: “In Partnership’s senior management team are long time advocates of encouraging best business practice and their vast experience of the specialist buy-to-let market proves crucial in ensuring that their advisers and clients have access to the right solutions in an open, approachable and totally transparent manner.

"These service values fit perfectly with our ethos and we look forward to engaging with an adviser community who remain dedicated to delivering strong, professional advice.”

Tim Coghill, head of strategic partnerships at In Partnership, added: “We are delighted to welcome CHL Mortgages to our lender panel. Their specialist buy-to-let mortgage products will enable our members to offer further quality and choice to their clients within the highly competitive mortgage market. We look forward to working together.”

