CHL Mortgages expands distribution with MAB

CHL Mortgages has further expanded its distribution through Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB).

CHL Mortgages returned to lending earlier this year with a product range open to individual and portfolio landlords as well as limited companies. The range covers different property types including houses in multiple occupation, multi-unit freehold blocks, new build, ex-local authority and properties above or adjacent to commercial sites. The lender will also consider minor adverse and can accept first-time landlords on certain products.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages commented: “Our initial launch has already exceeded our expectations in terms of both business volume and the quality of cases received and so our appointment by MAB will expand upon this encouraging start for the business. We look forward to working with the many MAB firms across England and Wales in the coming weeks, months and years ahead.”

Peter Brodnicki, CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, added: “We’re pleased to welcome CHL Mortgages on board and provide our 1,600 advisers with even more choice. CHL have a fantastic product range and we’re looking forward to working with them closely.”