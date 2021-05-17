CHL Mortgages launches buy-to-let range via selected distribution partners

"These form part of a carefully planned return to the specialist buy-to-let market and come on the back of assembling experienced sales and underwriting teams"

CHL Mortgages, the intermediary-only specialist buy-to-let lender, has launched its new buy-to-let product range with a limited group of directly authorised brokers and selected packager partners as part of its phased return to the market.

The new range includes five-year fixed rate buy-to-let products which are available at 3.25% up to 75% LTV and 3.10% up to 65% LTV. Rental income for these products must be at least 125% of the monthly mortgage payment calculated at payrate and they are applicable for purchase or remortgage purposes. Each product has a minimum loan size of £25,001 and a maximum loan size of £1m.

The full product range will be accessible to individual landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies. The range includes options to cover a range of property types including HMOs, MUFBs, new build, ex local authority and properties above/adjacent to commercial. Minor adverse can also be considered, as well as first-time landlords on certain products.

As part of this phased return to the market, the products are currently being offered through a select group of distribution partners - Mortgage for Business, 3mc and Master Private Finance.

This launch follows the recent appointment of Andy Valvona as national accounts manager, in addition to three BDM recruits - Andrea Gizzy who will cover London, Midlands and the North; Daniel Watson to oversee the South and South West; and Paul Flude in the South East and East Anglia.

Ross Turrell, commercial director of CHL Mortgages, commented: “The launch of these products marks the beginning of an exciting new era for CHL Mortgages. These form part of a carefully planned return to the specialist buy-to-let market and come on the back of assembling experienced sales and underwriting teams whilst undertaking a rigorous period of testing to ensure our technology platform meets our customer needs.

“It’s vital that we carefully manage our return to lending and ensure that we start as we mean to go on when it comes to establishing the highest service standards, competitive pricing and broad-ranging criteria. However, the intermediary market can certainly expect some further developments in the coming weeks.”

Gavin Richardson, chief operating officer at Mortgages for Business, said: “Mortgages for Business are delighted that the experienced team at CHL Mortgages are returning to the buy-to-let space, and as a specialist buy-to-let broker of more than 30 years, we’re thrilled to be part of their select panel. Here at Mortgages for Business, our award-winning brokers know that there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to property finance. We work closely with expert buy-to-let lenders, like CHL Mortgages, to tailor mortgage solutions that fit our clients’ individual needs.”

Doug Hall, director of distributor at 3mc, commented: “These rank as competitive products and I’m sure they will prove attractive options for a range of landlords and investors. It’s a huge positive for the buy-to-let sector to see the return of such an iconic lender as CHL Mortgages and we look forward to being involved in their ambitious growth plans at such as early stage in their development.”

Vincent Burch, managing director at Master Private Finance, added: “We are excited to be selected as an early-adopter packaging partner for the return to market of a respected and experienced player that is CHL Mortgages. Master Private Finance prides itself on finding the best possible solution for our clients and are delighted to be accompanying CHL Mortgages on this journey.”