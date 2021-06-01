CHL Mortgages secures distribution partnership with L&G Mortgage Club

"It is pleasing to see an experienced lender like CHL Mortgages making its return to the buy-to-let arena."

Recently relaunched buy-to-let lender, CHL Mortgages, has taken the next step in its phased return to the market by announcing a distribution partnership with Legal & General Mortgage Club.

Its partnership with CHL Mortgages means the Club now offers intermediaries access to mortgages from 102 lenders.

This partnership follows the announcement of Andy Valvona as national accounts manager and the addition of three business development managers - Andrea Gizzy covering London, Midlands and the North; Daniel Watson, South and South West; and Paul Flude in the South East and East Anglia.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, commented: “Legal & General Mortgage Club is an absolute giant in terms of the breadth of its distribution and reputation across the intermediary market. It is a partner that always featured heavily in our plans but due to its sheer size and scale we had to carefully assess how and when we opened the doors to its members. This partnership shows the huge strides forward we have already made as a lender and there are many more exciting plans and announcements in the pipeline.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, added: “It is pleasing to see an experienced lender like CHL Mortgages making its return to the buy-to-let arena. We expect the partnership to open the door to a range of valuable mortgages suitable for limited companies, portfolio landlords and trading companies. Its team of experienced underwriters also leverage a manual underwriting approach, which will undoubtedly help our adviser partners to support borrowers with more bespoke borrowing needs. We look forward to working closely together as the partnership continues.”