FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

CHL Mortgages secures distribution partnership with L&G Mortgage Club

Rozi Jones
|
1st June 2021
Ross Turrell CHL Mortgages
"It is pleasing to see an experienced lender like CHL Mortgages making its return to the buy-to-let arena."

Recently relaunched buy-to-let lender, CHL Mortgages, has taken the next step in its phased return to the market by announcing a distribution partnership with Legal & General Mortgage Club.

Its partnership with CHL Mortgages means the Club now offers intermediaries access to mortgages from 102 lenders.

This partnership follows the announcement of Andy Valvona as national accounts manager and the addition of three business development managers - Andrea Gizzy covering London, Midlands and the North; Daniel Watson, South and South West; and Paul Flude in the South East and East Anglia.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, commented: “Legal & General Mortgage Club is an absolute giant in terms of the breadth of its distribution and reputation across the intermediary market. It is a partner that always featured heavily in our plans but due to its sheer size and scale we had to carefully assess how and when we opened the doors to its members. This partnership shows the huge strides forward we have already made as a lender and there are many more exciting plans and announcements in the pipeline.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, added: “It is pleasing to see an experienced lender like CHL Mortgages making its return to the buy-to-let arena. We expect the partnership to open the door to a range of valuable mortgages suitable for limited companies, portfolio landlords and trading companies. Its team of experienced underwriters also leverage a manual underwriting approach, which will undoubtedly help our adviser partners to support borrowers with more bespoke borrowing needs. We look forward to working closely together as the partnership continues.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.