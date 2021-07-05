Clare Beardmore becomes head of broker at L&G Mortgage Club as Craig Hall joins LSL

"We will be better able to strengthen our offering in this area, ensuring that brokers, developers, investors, and end-customers can fully utilise our services."

Legal & General Mortgage Club has appointed Clare Beardmore as head of broker and propositions, replacing Craig Hall who is leaving L&G after 15 years to join LSL Property Services.

Currently head of transformation and operations for L&G’s Mortgage Club, in her new role Clare will be responsible for managing and developing relationships with the Club’s partners and member firms.

In addition, L&G Mortgage Club’s new build proposition will now move to Danny Belton, the Club’s head of lender relationships.

Craig Hall will become director of new home financial services at LSL, tasked with leading and developing the growth of its new build businesses, including those that are part of the group’s distributor brands, Primis and TMA.

Kevin Roberts, director of Legal & General Mortgage Club, commented: “With her passion for mortgages and making a difference to advisers and consumers alike, Clare is the ideal choice to lead and build on the great work of our adviser facing team in supporting and raising the profile of mortgage advice while ensuring advisers have access to information and tools to make their lives easier to support their business growth. With Clare now leading on our broker relationships and proposition, our hugely successful new build proposition will move to Danny Belton who is excited to develop this further for both our lender and broker partners.

"I would also like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Mortgage Club team and myself, to express our sincere thanks to Craig Hall for the huge contribution he has made to the development and success of the L&G Mortgage Club over the last few years. We wish him all the very best in his next role.”

Clare Beardmore said: “The last 18 months have given me a deep understanding of digital transformation and the benefits it can bring to advisers’ businesses, perfectly complementing my previous mortgage and relationship management experience. I am very much looking forward to building on this knowledge and continuing to work closely with our advisers to make a difference for all our members.”

Jon Round, group financial services director at LSL, commented: “Craig’s appointment will be invaluable to LSL as we drive the development of our new build businesses and further solidify our position in the new homes market. With Craig’s wealth of experience, we will be better able to strengthen our offering in this area, ensuring that brokers, developers, investors, and end-customers can fully utilise our services. We look forward to working closely with Craig as this element of the business continues to evolve.”

Craig Hall added: “Joining LSL at such a crucial time in its growth journey is incredibly exciting and I am thrilled to be leading the development of its new build proposition. The new build market has undergone significant challenges during COVID-19 but is poised for growth over the coming years, and I am excited to work with the wider team at LSL to ensure it is well-placed to capitalise on the opportunities available in this area.”