Click2Check expands Credit Assess distribution

"With the firm’s internal processes now realigned around Credit Assess, it has meant an increase in applications without increasing staff numbers."

Chartwell Mortgage Services is the latest advisory firm to sign-up for Click2Check's Credit Assess product - the white-label online solution for mortgage advisers to obtain credit scores, reports and Open Banking data in order to help pre-qualify clients.

Wigan-based Chartwell is the latest practice to have signed up to take Credit Assess allowing them, with the consumer’s consent, to access online credit scores and digital reports, while using Open Banking technology to deliver bank statements in minutes, enabling their advisers to analyse the consumer’s affordability and risk for lending.

Credit Assess also comes with an API function allowing firms to feed the credit report and bank information into their third-party proprietary software such as point-of-sale and CRM systems.

Chartwell said that, in its trial of Credit Assess, it had increased applications and completions and had restructured its internal sales processes in order to benefit more fully from having the client’s full financial details upfront.

Credit Assess is available to all advisory firms, distributors, CRM provider and networks, and is provided with a full training package.

David Jones, director of Click2Check, commented: “We are very pleased to have been chosen by Chartwell as its credit and open banking solution. Implementing Credit Assess into what was already a very slick process has helped drive completions, and with the firm’s internal processes now realigned around Credit Assess, it has meant an increase in applications without increasing staff numbers. Everyone at Click2Check is looking forward to working with Chartwell, evolving this partnership to their future needs and working further on developing real added value to their, and many other advisory firms’, propositions.”

Scott Howitt, sales director at Chartwell Mortgage Services, added: “We are constantly looking for ways that we can improve the customer journey and products and services that add real value to our customers, making it easy to do business with us. What we have experienced with our partnership with Click2Check and the Credit Assess product is real innovation, facilitating quicker and more accurate outcomes. Also, we share a commitment to efficiency which helps us achieve our objective of getting the customer the outcome they want without dragging out the process. The benefits to us as a business and our customers in using Credit Assess is huge due to these reasons.”