Click2Check partners with AccountScore to offer Open Banking

"Understanding the full picture of a client’s financial situation has never been so important, especially given the Covid-19 environment"

Click2Check has partnered with AccountScore to utilise its Open Banking platform within Click2Check's Credit Assess product.

Credit Assess provides pre-qualifying information to advisers in order to deliver a thorough understanding of each customer’s unique financial circumstances.

By utilising the AccountScore Open Banking platform within Credit Assess, firms can benefit from faster, more accurate credit and financial assessments of applicants, reducing the time required to evaluate an applicant.

AccountScore enables instant analysis of a consumer’s Open Banking and credit report data while facilitating identity validation through Equifax.

Mortgage advisers will gain an accurate evaluation of an individual’s lending risk within minutes, with Credit Assess ensuring the adviser has everything to hand before the advice process begins, allowing expectations about the success of applications to be managed from the outset.

Credit Assess is available to all advisory firms, distributors, CRM provider and networks, and is provided with a full training package.

David Jones, director of Click2Check, commented: “Understanding the full picture of a client’s financial situation has never been so important, especially given the Covid-19 environment we are all living through and the impact this is having on incomes.

"By working with AccountScore, Credit Assess can ensure advisers have access to the client’s banking data, which along with the credit report, means they can provide advice in the round, based on the true nature of their finances. It provides greater efficiency and ensures advisers are able to present the most suitable advice first time, rather than face any surprises further into the process.”

Ahmed Amin, head of sales at AccountScore, added: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Click2Check and to be playing a vital part in bringing this innovative platform to many advisers to enable them to deliver the right products for their clients while streamlining the mortgage application process.”