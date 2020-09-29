FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank withdraw residential and BTL products

Rozi Jones
|
29th September 2020
"We keep our products under constant review and we anticipate widening our mortgage range again by the end of October."

Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank have temporarily withdrawn a selection of their residential and buy-to-let mortgage products.

The changes are effective from 8pm today and the lenders anticipate returning to a wider choice of products by the end of October.

Remaining products in the intermediary range include two and five-year fixed rates at 75% and 80% LTV with £999 & £1,499 fees.

£1m+ two and five-year fixed rates at 75% and 80% LTV, as well as a £1m+ two-year offset discounted OVR at 80% LTV, will still be available, alongside a newly qualified professional five-year fix at 85% LTV.

In the intermediary buy-to-let range, £1m+ two, three and five-year fixed rates will remain available, as well as a five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £1,999 fee.

A spokesperson for the banks said: “We’ve temporarily reduced the range of mortgages we offer to new residential and buy-to-let customers. This will help us improve the service for customers and manage pipeline applications. We keep our products under constant review and we anticipate widening our mortgage range again by the end of October.”

