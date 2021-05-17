FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Clydesdale Bank enhances high-LTV lending criteria

Rozi Jones
|
17th May 2021
Clydesdale Bank

Clydesdale Bank has announced a series of improvements to its 85% LTV and 90% LTV lending criteria.

At 90% LTV, the maximum term has increased from 30 to 35 years and the Bank will now accept flats and maisonettes. Flats and maisonettes must be in buildings with four storeys or fewer and must not be ex-local authority or ex-MoD.

Additionally, larger loan sizes of £540k–£750k are now available at 90% LTV for properties in London and South East England across a range of professional and non-professional products. The Bank's new 90% LTV rates for these products include a two-year fixed rate at 3.42% and a five-year fix at 3.66%, both with a £999 fee.

At 85% LTV, the maximum loan size has increased from £750,000 to £1m.

Clydesdale has also reduced selected rates at 75% LTV, now starting from 1.32% with a £999 fee, with a fee-free five-year fixed rate reduced to 1.72%.

Additionally, the Bank has simplified its Full C&I product range to offer a single product fee structure of £999 for loans up to £1m.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.