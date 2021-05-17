Clydesdale Bank enhances high-LTV lending criteria

Clydesdale Bank has announced a series of improvements to its 85% LTV and 90% LTV lending criteria.

At 90% LTV, the maximum term has increased from 30 to 35 years and the Bank will now accept flats and maisonettes. Flats and maisonettes must be in buildings with four storeys or fewer and must not be ex-local authority or ex-MoD.

Additionally, larger loan sizes of £540k–£750k are now available at 90% LTV for properties in London and South East England across a range of professional and non-professional products. The Bank's new 90% LTV rates for these products include a two-year fixed rate at 3.42% and a five-year fix at 3.66%, both with a £999 fee.

At 85% LTV, the maximum loan size has increased from £750,000 to £1m.

Clydesdale has also reduced selected rates at 75% LTV, now starting from 1.32% with a £999 fee, with a fee-free five-year fixed rate reduced to 1.72%.

Additionally, the Bank has simplified its Full C&I product range to offer a single product fee structure of £999 for loans up to £1m.