Clydesdale Bank launches 90% LTV broker exclusives from 2.99%

Clydesdale Bank has launched new 90% LTV intermediary exclusives and made reductions across its residential range.

The new 90% LTV exclusive rates start from 2.99% with a £1,999 fee and come with a free valuation for purchase customers and a free valuation and legals for remortgage customers.

Existing rate reductions include 75% LTV two and five-year fixed rates which have been reduced by up to 0.12% and 85% LTV rates which have been cut by up to 0.14%.

80% LTV Full C&I five-year fixed rates have also been reduced by up to 0.10%.

Additionally, 85% and 90% LTV professional and newly qualified professional rates have been reduced by up to 0.12%, now starting from 2.76%.