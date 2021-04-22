Clydesdale Bank launches new intermediary exclusive 90% LTV product

Clydesdale Bank has launched a new first-time buyer intermediary exclusive product at 90% LTV.

The two-year fixed rate product is available at 2.89% with a £1,999 fee and includes free valuation.

Additionally, an intermediary exclusive product at 90% LTV has been reduced from 2.99% to 2.95%.

Alongside the changes, Clydesdale is withdrawing an intermediary exclusive two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV and a two-year discounted SVR rate at 1.74%.

The Bank's 90% LTV rates are not available on new builds, flats, or maisonettes.

Additionally, Clydesdale will now allow borrowers to add the product fee to their loan, providing it isn't a residential loan over 95% LTV or a buy-to-let loan over 80% LTV.

In a note to intermediaries, the Bank said: "This change is a result of the feedback we’ve had from brokers, and we hope it makes it easier to do business with us."