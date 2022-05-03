Clydesdale Bank makes immediate changes to product range

The products affected are:

·Selected 75% - 90% LTV 2 and 5 year fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.09%.

£600k - £1m 90% LTV 2 and 5 year fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.32%.

£1m+ 65% - 85% LTV 2 and 5 year fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.16%.

Professional and Newly Qualified Professional rates will be increased by up to 0.12%.

BTL 60% LTV rates will be increased by up to 0.16%.

Selected BTL 75% LTV rates will be increased by up to 0.15%.

The end dates of these products will move to 31st July of the relevant year.

The lender urged brokers applying for one of these products on behalf of their customers to send the application as soon as possible.