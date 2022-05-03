FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Clydesdale Bank makes immediate changes to product range

Clydesdale Bank has today announced it is making changes to some of its mortgage products, effective as of 8pm today (Tuesday 3rd May).

Related topics:  Mortgages
Amy Loddington
3rd May 2022
Clydesdale Bank

The products affected are:

  • ·Selected 75% - 90% LTV 2 and 5 year fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.09%.
  • £600k - £1m 90% LTV 2 and 5 year fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.32%.
  • £1m+ 65% - 85% LTV 2 and 5 year fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.16%.
  • Professional and Newly Qualified Professional rates will be increased by up to 0.12%.
  • BTL 60% LTV rates will be increased by up to 0.16%.
  • Selected BTL 75% LTV rates will be increased by up to 0.15%.

The end dates of these products will move to 31st July of the relevant year.

The lender urged brokers applying for one of these products on behalf of their customers to send the application as soon as possible.

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.