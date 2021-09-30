FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Clydesdale Bank reduces 90% LTV rates by up to 0.96%

Rozi Jones
|
30th September 2021
Clydesdale Bank

Clydesdale Bank has announced that its core 90% LTV range is now available to new customers and selected rates have been reduced by up to 0.96%.

The Bank's Newly Qualified Professional 90% LTV range is also now available to new customers.

Elsewhere across the range, 85% LTV two and five-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.23%, 80% LTV products have seen reductions of up to 0.50%, and 75% LTV rates are down by up to 0.19%.

Professional and Newly Qualified Professional rates between 85% and 90% LTV have been reduced by up to 0.51%.

Across Clydesdale's buy-to-let range, selected two and five-year fixed rates with a £1,999 fee have been reduced by up to 0.60% and fee-free rates have been lowered by 0.36%.

