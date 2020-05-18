Co-op's Platform brand resumes lending with physical valuations

"We are glad to reintroduce physical valuations in line with the guidance from today."

Platform, the intermediary brand of the Co-operative Bank, has announced that it can now resume physical valuations and will reintroduce its buy-to-let mortgage range.

From Wednesday 20th May, Platform will offer a range of buy-to-let mortgages up to 60% LTV, with rates reduced by up to 0.10% on selected products.

Platform says it will continue to carry out desktop valuations where possible, which allow it to lend up to 75% LTV on residential purchases, 80% LTV on residential remortgages, and 60% LTV on buy-to-let products.

All reintroduced products and up to date pricing will be available on the Platform website from Wednesday morning.

Fred Sharp, head of intermediary business at Platform, said: “We are glad to reintroduce physical valuations in line with the guidance from today. Our focus over the short term will be to work through applications that are currently on hold as quickly and safely as possible. We will complete valuations in date order with the oldest applications being looked at first.

“We encourage our broker partners to advise us of any material changes to their clients’ circumstances, especially if the client no longer wants to proceed with the mortgage application, this will enable us to focus on the applications that are progressing.

“The safety of our customers and valuers remains our number one priority and valuations will involve a detailed safety assessment. We understand that some customers will not feel comfortable letting a valuer into the property at this time, where this is the case we will attempt a desktop valuation or place the valuation on hold where this option is not possible.”

Carolyne Gregory, head of retail lending at The Co-operative Bank, added: “To support landlords we are reintroducing our range of competitive buy-to-let mortgages. We understand that finding a good value deal with low costs is important, and especially so during economic uncertainty.

“We are also supporting those looking for a mortgage for their home with affordable home loan options and we will be reducing some of our rates by up to 0.10 percentage points from Wednesday 20 May, which is up to £150 per year based on an average mortgage.

“We continue to offer a wider range of support for our customers which includes the ability to take a mortgage payment holiday, and we will also look for further opportunities to help customers with their finances at this challenging time.”