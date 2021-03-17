Co-op's Platform expands 90% LTV range

"The mortgage market in the UK remains in high demand and we’re continuing to review our product options and interest rates to ensure that we remain competitive"

Platform, the intermediary mortgage brand of The Co-operative Bank, has launched new three-year fixed rate products between 80% and 90% LTV, and reduced existing products by up to 0.32%.

New three-year fixed rates are available from 2.65% at 80% LTV, 3.14% at 85% LTV, and 3.72% at 90% LTV. All products have no fee and £1,000 cashback is available.

On its professional mortgage range, Platform has reduced two and five-year fixed rate products by up to 0.25%. Highlights include a 90% LTV two-year fixed rate at 3.40% with no fee and £250 cashback.

Additionally, Platform has re-introduced a range of two and five-year fixed rate buy-to-let products with a £1,999 fee and reduced existing buy-to-let products between 65% and 75% LTV by up to 0.42%.

Carolyne Gregory, director of retail lending at The Co-operative Bank, said: “The mortgage market in the UK remains in high demand and we’re continuing to review our product options and interest rates to ensure that we remain competitive, whilst also offering a variety of options for fixed terms, range of fees, and while also maintaining our generous cashback offers that are up to £1,000 on select mortgage products.”