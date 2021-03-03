FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Co-op's Platform re-introduces full mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
3rd March 2021
Platform, the intermediary mortgage brand of the Co-operative Bank, has reintroduced a number of mortgage products, including Help to Buy, and now has its full range available.

Platform has also made a number of rate reductions to its existing mortgage products.

On its mainstream mortgage range, the lender has reintroduced a range of two and five-year fixed rates between 60% and 75% LTV with no fee.

It has also reduced a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV by 0.12%.

On Platform's professional mortgage range, two-year fixed rates at 85% LTV with £999 and £1,499 fees have been reduced by up to 0.07% and a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with no fee has fallen by 0.12%.

Buy-to-let two-year fixed rate products at 60% LTV with no fee have reduced by 0.04%.

Professional mortgages, Help to Buy mortgages and mainstream mortgages are all available with a range of cashback options including £250, £500 and up to £1,000 on selected products.

