Co-op's Platform reintroduces 80% LTV lending

Platform, the intermediary mortgage brand of The Co-operative Bank, is reintroducing mortgage products up to 80% LTV.

The products, available for purchase and new build mortgages, will be available for applications from Wednesday 3 June 2020.

Fred Sharp, head of intermediary business, said: “We are glad to reintroduce lending at a higher LTV for those homebuyers that need more lending to help with their home purchase aspiration.

“As we await further guidance on offering these types of products to the rest of the UK, these reintroduced products will be limited to homebuyers looking purchase homes in England.

“We are working on reintroducing further products back into our range in the coming weeks and we will continue to keep our corporate partners and network of brokers updated on any changes to our range of available mortgages.”