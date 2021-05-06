Co-op's Platform relaunches 95% LTV range

"Although we have been able to maintain high LTV options with our 90% products and professional mortgage range we have seen demand for this additional LTV band"

Platform, the intermediary mortgage brand of The Co-operative Bank, is relaunching its 95% LTV mortgage products from Monday 10th May.

The 95% LTV mortgages will be available over a two or five-year fixed term and with a range of product fee options and £250 cashback.

Two-year fixed rates start at 3.61% with a £1,499 fee, 3.77% with a £999 fee, or 4.11% fee-free.

Five-year fixes are available at 3.93% with a £1,499 fee, 3.99% with a £999 fee, or 4.13% fee-free.

Platform is also adding more five-year fixed rate mortgage options and reducing rates across a number of its products, including reductions of up to 0.12% on its professional mortgage range.

Additionally, Platform will allow stipend income as an acceptable income source to support the mortgage application. Stipend income cannot be the only form of income and must be alongside another source of income.

It is also increasing residential application LTV limits for capital raising and debt consolidation from 75% to 85%.

Carolyne Gregory, director of retail lending at The Co-operative Bank, said: “We are really glad to be re-launching our 95% LTV mortgage range to the market, adding more options to our range in support of aspiring home buyers who can only afford to realise their goal of owning a home with a 5% deposit.

“Although we have been able to maintain high LTV options with our 90% products and professional mortgage range we have seen demand for this additional LTV band and we have come back to market with competitive 95% LTV mortgages whilst ensuring we’re able to offer responsible and sustainable lending."