Co-op's Platform relaunches residential and buy-to-let ranges

Platform, the intermediary mortgage brand of The Co-operative Bank, is relaunching its full residential and buy-to-let mortgage ranges for both new business and product switching.

Amongst the relaunched ranges, Platform has increased rates across its residential products by up to 0.25%.

The lender's fee-free 90% LTV five-year fixed rate was withdrawn earlier this month, and will now be reintroduced with an increase of up to 0.20%.

Two and five-year fixed rates with a £999 product fee have been reintroduced with increases of up to 0.17% and fee-free fixed rates have risen by up to 0.25%.

A three-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with no product fee has increased by 0.10%.

For buy-to-let, Platform's three-year fixed rate products have been reduced by up to 0.40% for both new business and product switching.