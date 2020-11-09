Complete FS launches Roma Finance exclusive

"The demand from property investors is very high and intermediaries have been pushed to their limits trying to find ‘perfect fit’ solutions."

Complete FS has launched a new buy-to-let exclusive product from Roma Finance.

The new product offers £250 cashback on a medium term buy-to-let product up to 70% LTV, available with no minimum experience, income or ownership period requirements.

Applications are accepted for holiday lets, serviced accommodation, HMOs and student lets, as well as first-time buyers and landlords, expats and non-UK nationals.

Phil Jay, director of Complete FS, said: “We are delighted to be working with Roma Finance on this exclusive. They have supported us throughout the pandemic and are continuing to provide relevant solutions to the intermediary and property investment market. This new product is another option to satisfy landlords in what is a busy healthy market.”

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, added: “The demand from property investors is very high and intermediaries have been pushed to their limits trying to find ‘perfect fit’ solutions. We are very pleased to be working with Complete FS Ltd on this initiative. We are doing all we can to ensure our product range meets the needs of the market and enables intermediaries to provide the best possible options to their clients.”