Complete FS submits first DIP to FHL following integration

Specialist lending packager Complete FS is celebrating its first DIP to Foundation Home Loans since establishing a full online link through Complete’s in house system, BORIS.

The system, which is powered by One Mortgage System, provides integrated sourcing, generates KFIs, populates application forms and offers full case tracking as well as allowing users to send for DIPs without rekeying.

Complete FS Director, Phil Jay, said: “Advisers are already benefitting by adopting BORIS. It puts so much more control in the hands of users by cutting down on the time usually taken to rekey information as well as offering a host of other functions that enhance the mortgage process. Thanks to the integration we have achieved with lenders like FHL, it means that the whole mortgage journey is speeded up for all parties and customers gain a greater degree of certainty when funds are available and can then move forward with confidence.”

Grant Hendry, head of national accounts at Foundation Home Loans, commented: “Complete FS is an important partner for FHL with a proven track record of introducing high quality business. The completion of the link between us and BORIS will provide Complete’s introducers with a vital conduit to enable them to do more business, more easily with us. We see technology like BORIS as an ideal helpmate for brokers to assist customers in realising their borrowing objectives and compete successfully with the increasing threat from robo advice.”