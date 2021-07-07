Connect adds Shariah-compliant bridging provider Offa to panel

"We are delighted to join the Connect Mortgages Panel, which will enable us to reach a wider broker audience with our range of Shariah-compliant, short-term finance products."

Shariah-compliant bridging provider, Offa, has joined the Connect Mortgages panel.

Offa’s range of residential bridge, commercial bridge and repair-to-let finance products are available to Muslim and non-Muslim clients.

Offa's loans range from £100,000 to £5m with a maximum FTV (finance to value) of 75%. Offa provides finance to UK residents, expats and international investors based overseas. It finances individuals, sole traders, partnerships, limited companies, LLPs, as well as on and offshore SPVs.

Bilal Ahmed, founding partner of Offa, commented: “We are delighted to join the Connect Mortgages Panel, which will enable us to reach a wider broker audience with our range of Shariah-compliant, short-term finance products.

“There is growing demand for ethical finance from both Muslims and non-Muslims. For example, Al Rayan Bank, the UK’s oldest and largest Islamic bank, recently announced that it had financed more than £1.2bn in commercial property finance (CPF) since 2013. The Bank reached this milestone in 2020 having seen its CPF asset book increase by 20% to more than £600m, over the last twelve months. Its customer base is diverse, with 25% of commercial property finance customers believed to be non-Muslim.

“Islamic finance works differently to conventional banking and is regarded as ethical by those who use it. There is a significant, untapped market of Muslim and non-Muslim investors looking for alternative, ethical finance that is consistent with Islamic principles. Brokers who can accommodate them will benefit from a strong new revenue channel with considerable long-term potential.

“While Offa accepts finance applications direct, the broker channel is integral to our proposition and we are keen to speak to intermediaries who want to add Shariah-compliant bridging finance to their propositions.”

Kevin Thomson, sales director at Connect Mortgages, added: “I am delighted to welcome Offa to our lender panel. Their addition extends our Shariah-compliant product offering, enabling our ARs to support the growing demand from customers requiring Shariah-compliant funding.”