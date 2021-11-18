Coutts Bank added to SOURCE

By adding their products to SOURCE, Coutts is now able to provide information on its product range and criteria to the more than 15,000 daily adviser users of CloudTwenty7, the Twenty7Tec platform.

With a minimum loan amount of £1m, Coutts’ products are aimed exclusively at high net worth clients. Coutts designs solutions that are tailored to a clients’ individual circumstances, taking into consideration their overall financial situation, assets and investments. Coutts helps clients ensure they have the finances in place to move quickly to secure the right property in a complex and fast-paced market, whether it is their dream home, a second house or an investment property.

Nathan Reilly, Director of Lender Relationships at Twenty7Tec, commented:

“Coutts is a recognised and well-respected brand in the Private Banking and wealth management space, and with our data showing an increasing interest in the high-net-worth market, Coutts is a timely addition to the CloudTwenty7 platform which I'm sure will be well received by our users.”

Oliver Easthope, Head of Mortgage Broker Intermediaries at Coutts added:

"We are looking forward to working more effectively with our intermediary partners and making our products more accessible to a wider range of clients with more complex income streams."

“As a B Corp, we are also striving to support our clients and their businesses in their efforts to reduce their carbon footprints and offer Green Mortgages to incentivise them to improve the energy efficiency of their homes."

“Those receiving one of our mortgages become a Coutts client which means they are also able to benefit from a host of ancillary services including a multi-currency debit card and access to our concierge service.”