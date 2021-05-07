Coventry for intermediaries cuts buy-to-let rates

"With many large buy-to-let maturities due soon, this will help to support the market."

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced selected rates on its buy-to-let mortgage range at 70% LTV and below by 10 basis points.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate which is now available at 2.15% up to 65% LTV with no product fee, and a five-year fix at 1.89% up to 65% LTV with a £1,999 fee.

Both products are available for purchase, remortgage, product transfer and further advance.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “This is great news for intermediaries and their landlord clients as our buy-to-let range is even more competitive. With many large buy-to-let maturities due soon, this will help to support the market.

“Plus, as with all our buy-to-let mortgages, there’s no minimum income requirement and the products include a standard valuation fee up to £700.”