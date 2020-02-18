FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Coventry cuts owner-occupied mortgage rates

The products offer a range of LTVs, fee-free options and include a valuation of up to £670.

Rozi Jones
|
18th February 2020
Coventry
"They’re ideal for clients looking to purchase a new home, as well as those looking to remortgage to a better deal."

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced rates across its owner-occupied mortgage range (excluding 95% LTV) by up to 0.16%.

New products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.55% up to 50% LTV with no product fee and a five-year fixed rate at 1.75% up to 85% LTV with a £999 fee.

The lender has also reduced rates across its entire Flexx for Term range by 0.10%.

Kevin Purvey, director of mortgage distribution at Coventry Building Society, said: “Our owner-occupied mortgages are now even more competitive. These products offer a range of LTVs, fee-free options and include a valuation of up to £670. They’re ideal for clients looking to purchase a new home, as well as those looking to remortgage to a better deal.

“Plus, we’ve reduced rates on our variable Flexx for Term products which offer competitive rates and no early repayment charges.”

