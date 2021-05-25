FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Coventry for Intermediaries launches new 95% two-year fix

Amy Loddington
|
25th May 2021
Coventry

Coventry for intermediaries has today announced a new product in its 95% LTV range - a two-year fixed rate at 3.59%. 

The product is fixed until 30th June 2023 and has a £999 product fee and early repayment charges. It is available for both purchase and product transfer.

The lender has also reduced the rates on its five-year fixed rate products at 95% LTV by 10 basis points.

Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry Building Society, said:

“This is great news for brokers and their first-time buyer clients. Our new competitive 2 Year Fixed mortgage at 95% LTV adds more choice to the market and means that more aspiring homeowners will be able to take that all-important first step on the property ladder. And the product is open to all purchase customers, so brokers can also secure a great rate for their clients looking for a higher LTV option."


“Plus, we’ve also recently widened our lending policy on bonus income and increased income multiples for loans greater than 90% LTV, so clients could borrow more.”

