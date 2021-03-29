FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Coventry for intermediaries to re-enter 95% LTV market

Rozi Jones
|
29th March 2021
"We continued to support the market last year by lending at 90% LTV and our enhancement to 95% this week will provide further solutions for would be buyers."

Coventry for intermediaries is the latest lender to re-enter the 95% LTV market, with new products set to launch on Tuesday.

The lender has confirmed that full product details will be announced tomorrow morning.

Kevin Purvey, director of mortgage distribution at Coventry Building Society, said: “Helping more first time buyers get on the property ladder is a key focus for us and we recognise that one of the biggest hurdles facing many of them is the size of deposit required by lenders.

“We continued to support the market last year by lending at 90% LTV and our enhancement to 95% this week will provide further solutions for would be buyers.

“And importantly, our intermediary partners can be confident in our ability to deliver consistent levels of service across our telephony and underwriting teams.”

