Coventry increases maximum LTV to 75%

Coventry for intermediaries has increased its maximum LTV to 75% across its owner-occupied and buy-to-let ranges.

The lender has also reintroduced a range of remortgage products up to 75% LTV.

Coventry is now offering a range of two and five-year residential and offset remortgage products as well as a selection of Flexx Fix options offering greater flexibility for buy-to-let borrowers.

There are also product transfer options available for existing customers with LTVs up to 90% LTV for residential and 75% LTV on buy-to-let.

At the end of March, Coventry withdrew all residential, buy-to-let and further advance mortgage products above 65% LTV.