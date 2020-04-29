FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Coventry increases maximum LTV to 75%

Coventry's product transfer options are available for existing customers with LTVs up to 90% LTV

Rozi Jones
|
29th April 2020
Coventry

Coventry for intermediaries has increased its maximum LTV to 75% across its owner-occupied and buy-to-let ranges.

The lender has also reintroduced a range of remortgage products up to 75% LTV.

Coventry is now offering a range of two and five-year residential and offset remortgage products as well as a selection of Flexx Fix options offering greater flexibility for buy-to-let borrowers.

There are also product transfer options available for existing customers with LTVs up to 90% LTV for residential and 75% LTV on buy-to-let.

At the end of March, Coventry withdrew all residential, buy-to-let and further advance mortgage products above 65% LTV.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.