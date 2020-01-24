Coventry launches 95% LTV products

"We feel now is the right time to better support the higher LTV market and help even more people to find their ideal home."

Coventry for intermediaries has launched a range of mortgages at 95% LTV.

Five-year fixed rates are available from 2.95% with a £499 product fee or 3.18% with no product fee and £500 cashback.

Products are available for purchase or further borrowing and include a free standard valuation of up to £670.

Kevin Purvey, director of intermediaries at Coventry Building Society, said: “Demand for higher LTVs has been steadily increasing, not only from first-time buyers but also from homeowners looking to take another step up the property ladder to something more substantial. We feel now is the right time to better support the higher LTV market and help even more people to find their ideal home.

“With competitive rates, fee-free options, £500 cashback for selected products and a valuation of up to £670 included, these products could be ideal for a range of clients.”