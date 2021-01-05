FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Coventry re-enters 90% LTV market

Rozi Jones
|
5th January 2021
Coventry
Coventry for intermediaries is re-entering the 90% LTV market with a range of products for first-time buyers, remortgagers and homemovers.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 3.29% with a £999 product fee and a five-year Flexx product at 3.69% with a £499 product fee and no ERCs.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “There’s plenty of demand for 90% LTV products and we’re in a position to support the market by bolstering the supply of these higher LTV deals. This provides more choice and certainty for brokers and their clients – particularly first-time buyers but also movers and remortgagers.

“By offering a number of 90% deals over controlled periods in 2020, we managed to maintain excellent service levels while offering some respite to those looking for high LTV products. Our short-term launches were both popular and effective in the circumstances, but the market for 90% LTVs is now beginning to strengthen.

“We can now continue to support the market this year by offering competitive, high LTV products along with some certainty for brokers that those types of products will be available for some time.”

