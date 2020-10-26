Coventry to expand remortgage, PT and further advance offering

"Although the stamp duty holiday has boosted the number of property purchases, brokers will be well aware that demand is also thriving among clients coming to the end of mortgage deals."

Coventry for intermediaries is expanding its owner-occupied mortgage range with a focus on remortgages, product transfers and further advances.

New products and rates up to 75% LTV will come into effect on Thursday 29th October alongside some new deals for purchases.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’re continuing to look at ways to broaden our support across the market throughout this period of high demand.

“While we’ve seen a lot of activity in the market with product changes, we’ve been expanding our range over recent weeks. Our service levels remain as strong as ever and by improving our offering on remortgages, product transfers and further advances, we’re increasing the options available to brokers and their clients.”