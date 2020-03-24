Criteria searches added to MBT Affordability

"One way brokers can add real value is by changing the way they structure a case in order to help it fit a more desired lender."

Mortgage Broker Tools has embedded criteria searches into its MBT Affordability sourcing system.

MBT Affordability now features some of the most popular criteria searches, such as LTV, maximum loan to cost and maximum age.

The platform will exclude results from some lenders where fundamental details fall outside of their criteria, such as minimum and maximum age, length of lease or whether the lender allows Help to Buy.

It will, however, display and flag results for lenders where the case falls just outside of criteria on LTV, interest only, capital raising and debt consolidation.

Lewis Lenssen, managing director at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “There are so many elements to consider when it comes to identifying the right mortgage for a client, and one way brokers can add real value is by changing the way they structure a case in order to help it fit a more desired lender. This new technology that has been launched into MBT Affordability enables brokers to do just that, by flagging the lenders that may be able to help their client if they can change some elements of the application.

“The launch of this new criteria technology only adds to the incredible value that MBT Affordability can offer brokers, providing a single, well designed, calculator that automatically and intelligently completes individual calculators for 35 lenders, with unlimited access for just £9.99 per user per month.”