Darlington BS adopts IRESS mortgage software

"We will be able to automate administrative tasks so our people are able to focus even more on member and intermediary needs."

Darlington Building Society has adopted IRESS’ mortgage processing software to enhance its digital mortgage offering to intermediaries.

Darlington has selected the IRESS Mortgage Sales & Originations software, known as MSO, as well as its Lender Connect offering.

The software, which includes open API technology, will improve the Society's efficiency and provide a seamless application process for intermediaries.

Andrew Craddock, CEO of Darlington BS, said: “Darlington Building Society considers every mortgage application individually with assessments carried out by our people, not computers. As part of the drive to maximise our specialists’ time, we will be able to automate administrative tasks so our people are able to focus even more on member and intermediary needs.”

“We are very excited to be working in partnership with IRESS. Its software will allow us to continue our journey of improvement and change how we work. MSO and Lender Connect will enable us to offer a greater level of connectivity with the intermediary market, through a fully integrated capability from the broker sourcing and CRM portals, right through to our existing core banking platform. This will give us further efficiencies, removing any need for rekeying of information as an application progresses through the process.”

Paul Thornton, executive general manager of lending at IRESS, added: “Five of the top six building societies are already committed to MSO, along with TSB and Atom Bank. Darlington’s selection of the technology to power their digital transformation is evidence of an underlying design that works for a wide range of lenders.

“We’re delighted MSO has been chosen as Darlington’s mortgage processing software as it demonstrates the technology is suitable for lenders of all shapes and sizes, by providing them with access to best-in-class functionality and APIs.”