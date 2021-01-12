FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Darlington launches new adverse credit mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
12th January 2021
Darlington Intermediaries has launched a new 'Adaptable Solutions' mortgage range, aimed at borrowers with existing or previous credit issues.

The simplified range includes three products with varying terms and interest rates to support people with an adverse credit history.

Level 1 is a non-standard two-year discount product, available at 3.69% up to 80% LTV for those with minor credit issues, with a maximum loan size of £750,000.

The Level 2 credit repair product has a three-year discounted rate of 4.09% up to 70% LTV on a maximum loan size of £500,000.

Finally, the 'extra support' Level 3 product is a five-year fixed rate at 4.49%, available up to 65% LTV on a maximum loan size of £300,000 for those with more recent or complicated credit circumstances.

