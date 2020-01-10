FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Darlington to pay proc fees on product transfers

Amy Loddington
|
10th January 2020
coins pound money grow save

Darlington Building Society has announced it will pay procuration fees to brokers on product transfers.

The building society will now pay a 0.20% procuration fee on product transfers for mortgages maturing on or after 31 March 2020.

The Society is currently issuing maturity information packs to all members whose mortgages expire on or after 31 March 2020. The packs contain a unique reference number that brokers, subject to the customer’s authority, can use to submit a product transfer request online.

On a like-for-like transfer, there will be no further client credit checks to undertake, and no added legal or valuation costs. Payments for the transfer will be paid within 10 working days of the product transfer taking place.

Darren Ditchburn, the Society’s Chief Customer Officer, said:

“Borrowers’ circumstances - as well as market conditions - change over time and therefore it’s important that borrowers have access to a full range of mortgage advice options at all times of the mortgage lifecycle.”

“We understand the crucial role brokers play in reviewing and advising borrowers on their options at the product maturity stage and are therefore pleased to be able to pay procuration fees where this service has been provided to our members.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.