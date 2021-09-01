FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dashly expands sales division to boost adviser partnerships

Rozi Jones
|
1st September 2021
link network referral refer hire appoint group connect
"We look forward to developing new relationships across the sector with advisers and lenders alike so that we can transform the mortgage market"

Peter Harte has joined ‘always on’ mortgage evaluation switching fintech, Dashly, to enhance its sales division and forge new relationships with lenders and adviser firms.

Harte’s move to Dashly follows an 11 year period as sales development manager at Mortgage Brain, where he maximised opportunities among lending and intermediary audiences for bespoke products and tech services.

Iain Swatton, head of intermediaries at Dashly, said: “Peter’s prowess within our industry, unrivalled network relationships, and bespoke approach to sales gives us even more confidence that our clients can have the best possible experience when they choose Dashly.

“We look forward to developing new relationships across the sector with advisers and lenders alike so that we can transform the mortgage market for everyone involved in it, and Peter will be crucial to making that happen.”

Peter Harte commented: “After over 25 years in mortgages, my instinct was that the product should fit the person.

“Dashly is the only firm offering this kind of holistic service while championing the importance of human advice, and I relish the opportunity to persuade even more firms that embracing its sophisticated technology can help them retain valued customers, and get ahead of the competition.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.