Dashly expands sales division to boost adviser partnerships

Peter Harte has joined ‘always on’ mortgage evaluation switching fintech, Dashly, to enhance its sales division and forge new relationships with lenders and adviser firms.

Harte’s move to Dashly follows an 11 year period as sales development manager at Mortgage Brain, where he maximised opportunities among lending and intermediary audiences for bespoke products and tech services.

Iain Swatton, head of intermediaries at Dashly, said: “Peter’s prowess within our industry, unrivalled network relationships, and bespoke approach to sales gives us even more confidence that our clients can have the best possible experience when they choose Dashly.

“We look forward to developing new relationships across the sector with advisers and lenders alike so that we can transform the mortgage market for everyone involved in it, and Peter will be crucial to making that happen.”

Peter Harte commented: “After over 25 years in mortgages, my instinct was that the product should fit the person.

“Dashly is the only firm offering this kind of holistic service while championing the importance of human advice, and I relish the opportunity to persuade even more firms that embracing its sophisticated technology can help them retain valued customers, and get ahead of the competition.”