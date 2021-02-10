FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
David Copland joins Fluent Money Group

10th February 2021
Fluent Money Group has enhanced its board with the appointment of David Copland as a non-executive director.

David is best known for founding and growing mortgage distribution firm Pink Home Loans.

Following Pink Home Loan’s sale to LSL Property Services, he spent a decade working as a senior executive of the parent group, as director of mortgage services and director of TMA Mortgage Club.

In addition, David has also spent ten years as LSL’s representative on the board of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries, and more recently as the deputy chair.

Kevin Hindley, CEO of Fluent Money Group, said: “It is a privilege to welcome David as a non-executive director. His experience in the industry is second-to-none and he will add real value, supporting us with our growth strategy as we progress with our ambitious expansion plans to drive new channels and greater market share.

“David has a track record for driving businesses to become true market leaders, and it is testament to our delivery and vision that he has chosen to work with Fluent. David will be a real asset to the board and will contribute significantly to our growth and business development.”

David Copland said: “I am delighted to be joining Fluent at such an exciting time for the company. Having received alternative offers in the market, Fluent was the obvious choice, owing to the vision of its senior team and its innovative use of technology, establishing itself as a leader in the broker market and demonstrating stand-out growth.

"I am excited to be joining the Board at this stage of the journey, working with them to extend the Fluent Money Group’s capabilities and make further impact in the market.”

