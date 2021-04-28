David Robinson joins The Cumberland as head of intermediary lending

"He brings an extensive knowledge of the market and will be central to our exciting growth plans for The Cumberland’s intermediary function."

Cumberland Building Society has appointed David Robinson as its new head of intermediary lending.

David has over 25 years’ industry experience, including head of intermediary lending at Accord Mortgages and sales director at Shawbrook Bank.

David said: “I’m really excited to be able to bring my experience and long-standing trusted industry relationships to this new role and am thrilled with the opportunity to grow and develop a strong intermediary proposition for The Cumberland, building on its enduring reputation in the lending industry.

"I’m very much looking forward to helping establish The Cumberland as a valued and trusted partner for the intermediary sector in the UK.”

Alex Windle, chief customer officer at The Cumberland, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome David to The Cumberland team. He brings an extensive knowledge of the market and will be central to our exciting growth plans for The Cumberland’s intermediary function.”