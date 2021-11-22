Deposit Unlock mortgage scheme launches nationally

"Deposit Unlock is a true innovation and great example of collaboration across the industry to help more people achieve the dream of home ownership."

Nationwide is the latest major lender signed up to Deposit Unlock and will offer the product on newbuild properties for both first-time buyers and second steppers up to £750,000. Newcastle Building Society, which was the first lender to offer Deposit Unlock nationally following a successful trial in the North East, has recently seen the first completions under the scheme. More lenders are expected to join in the new year.

The mortgage indemnity scheme has been developed by the Home Builders Federation and 17 of its largest members, alongside Homes for Scotland and Deposit Unlock’s scheme manager Gallagher Re. It will be available on developments across England, Scotland and Wales and is open to all HBF and HfS members. More builders will be added in the coming weeks.

Upon completion of home purchases offered as part of the scheme, the developer funds a mortgage indemnity and deposits cash to cover any potential losses. The scheme greatly reduces risk for the lender, protecting them from a proportion of the potential loss in the event of any default.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of HBF, said: “Ensuring people can buy a new build home is key to the industry’s ability to deliver the Government’s housing ambitions. Too many people are unable to realise their ambition of home ownership because they simply can’t afford the deposit required. The industry has worked hard to develop a sustainable solution that will help more prospective buyers onto the housing ladder, maintain demand and so enable builders deliver more desperately needed homes. Help to Buy has played a significant role in supporting increases in housing supply in recent years and has turned home ownership dreams into reality for hundreds of thousands of households. However, with the new Help to Buy scheme now less accessible in some regional markets including many parts of northern England, and with the programme closing in 2023 a new option was required. This launch is testament to the foresight and investment made by 17 of our members. We are also grateful for the commitment shown by our two launch lender partners and look forward to welcoming others in the coming months.”

Stuart Miller, chief customer officer at Newcastle Building Society, commented: “Deposit Unlock is a true innovation and great example of collaboration across the industry to help more people achieve the dream of home ownership. That ambition is now paying dividends as we’re seeing the first completions and I take a real sense of pride in the fact that families are now living in homes purchased through Deposit Unlock. Helping more people get on and up the property ladder is a key element of our purpose so I’m delighted that we were the trailblazers for this scheme.”

Andy Dean, head of new build at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Raising a deposit continues to remain one of the biggest challenges facing those looking to move into their first home or on to their next. That is why we are pleased to be supporting Deposit Unlock and it’s great to see that it is now being rolled out nationally, providing a real boost to the new build sector.

“Supply of new housing also remains key to supporting first-time buyers and second steppers. Given the current strong appetite for new build properties, the Deposit Unlock scheme is particularly timely, especially given the forthcoming end of the Help to Buy Equity Loan scheme.”

Steven Rance, managing partner of mortgage indemnity at Gallagher Re, added: “The rollout of Deposit Unlock nationwide marks a significant milestone for everyone involved in developing the scheme since it was first conceived. It is a brilliant example of cross-sector collaboration and innovation where house builders, lenders and the insurance industry have come together to address an important social challenge. Deposit Unlock will enable home ownership to become an affordable and realistic ambition for many more people, so we are delighted to play our part in its development and launch.”