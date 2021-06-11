Coventry for intermediaries cuts buy-to-let rates

"We know there are some large spikes in products coming to the end of their existing deals in the buy-to-let market over the coming months."

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced rates on selected buy-to-let mortgages at 75% LTV by up to 16 basis points.

A two-year fixed rate has been reduced by 10bps to 1.79% and a five-year fix has been lowered by 16bps to 2.29%, both available up to 75% LTV with a £1,999 product fee.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We know there are some large spikes in products coming to the end of their existing deals in the buy-to-let market over the coming months.

"These price reductions should be attractive to brokers and help their existing landlords to refinance.”