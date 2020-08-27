FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dudley BS announces phased return to lending

The Society halted new mortgage business in March as the Covid-19 crisis developed.

Rozi Jones
|
27th August 2020
Sam Ward Dudley
"While we ease ourselves back into the market, our introducers can be assured that our service and ability to deliver innovative lending solutions remains unchanged."

Dudley Building Society has announced its return to mortgage lending, but has confirmed that immediate appetite will be restricted as it begins to redevelop its origination via the broker market.

The Society halted new mortgage business in March as the Covid-19 crisis developed in order to better manage its existing pipeline, maintain service standards and harness resources to help existing customers.

The Society is returning with a core range of residential mortgages with fixed, variable and discounted rates as well as niche products for the self-build, self-employed and expat buy-to-let mortgage sectors.

Sam Ward, commercial director at Dudley, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce our return to the market. Our packager partners have been keen for us to reopen and while we ease ourselves back into the market, our introducers can be assured that our service and ability to deliver innovative lending solutions remains unchanged.

“While we were disappointed to suspend new business acquisition one of the unexpected advantages was that it gave us more human resources to help existing customers when the Covid-19 crisis started to cause them concern. We were able to offer, as we still do, a more comprehensive support service to customers that went far beyond the deferment of payments. In many cases, we were able to offer alternative solutions which better suited particular customer circumstances.”

 

