Dudley BS expands BDM team

Dudley Building Society has appointed James Green as a business development manager in an internal promotion.

James has been supporting the sales function as a business development officer for the past two years and worked closely with his predecessor, Sam Lea.

Prior to joining the Dudley, James spent thirteen years at Birmingham & Midshires and BM Solutions.

Sam Ward, commercial director at the Dudley, said: “While we shall miss Sam Lea and wish him well in his new career, we are particularly fortunate to have James to fit so ably into the role of BDM. With his past experience of the industry and the close working relationship he has built up with our intermediary partners as BDO, while working with Sam Lea, we are confident that he will continue to deliver the level of support that our partners have come to expect from the Dudley.”

James Green added: “I am delighted to be given this opportunity and look forward to moving into the BDM role. Having immersed myself in the Dudley’s culture over the past two years, I am ready to take on this proactive role for the Society to continue strengthening our existing relationships and build new ones as the Dudley develops its lending range to service a changing market.”