FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Dudley BS launch new five year shared ownership product

Dudley Building Society has announced that it has launched a new five year fixed rate product, with a rate of 3.29% and offering a maximum share of 95%.

Related topics:  Finance News,  Mortgages
Warren Lewis
9th May 2022
Jeremy Wood Dudley

Additionally, the lender has also increased the maximum LTV of their five year fixed rate ex-pat residential product from 80% to 90%. The maximum loan size of this product has also increased from £1 million to £1.5 million, with a rate of 3.89%.

The society has also continued to introduce tiered ERC rates to their products, with a discounted ERC rate available following the first year.

Jeremy Wood, (pictured) chief executive, comments: “The ever-increasing cost of living has put a great amount of pressure on prospective homeowners. We have been listening to our intermediary partners who have demanded longer-term products that provide applicants with additional security. Following on from last week’s Bank Base Rate increase to 1%, we expect that fixed-rate propositions will only continue to be preferred by applicants”

Jeremy continued “Since our LTV improvements in March, when we increased the maximum share for shared ownership applicants from 90% to 95%, we maintain the stance that servicing the mortgage needs of financially stretched applicants is increasingly important. The introduction of this Five Year Fixed Rate Shared Ownership product is both in response to demand from our intermediary partners, and part of our wider efforts to serve the underserved."

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.