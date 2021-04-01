FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dudley BS launches series of CPD courses

Rozi Jones
|
1st April 2021
"The CPD accredited activities we have devised seek to improve understanding of less well known niches which are gaining greater visibility and require a wider knowledge base."

Dudley Building Society is launching a range of CPD accredited self-study learning activities providing detailed information on the expat, self-build, holiday let and self-employed mortgage markets.

Aimed specifically at advisers who wish to expand their understanding of sectors of the specialist lending market, the courses have been designed to provide information on the main drivers behind consumer demand in the market and will detail case study examples of how Dudley Building Society has lent in these areas in the past.

Sam Ward, commercial director at Dudley BS, said: “Interest in specialist lending is continuing to grow, judging from the enquiries we receive and the number of requests for information by financial advisers. The CPD accredited activities we have devised seek to improve understanding of less well known niches which are gaining greater visibility and require a wider knowledge base.

"Apart from picking up valuable CPD points, we believe that many advisers will benefit from our online e-learning courses by further understanding our approach, enabling these advisers to offer wider funding solutions in these increasingly important areas.”

