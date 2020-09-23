FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Dudley BS launches shared ownership and Right to Buy products

23rd September 2020
"We are delighted to be able to reinstate our popular Right to Buy and shared ownership schemes as part of our phased product expansion."

Dudley Building Society has launched new shared ownership and Right to Buy products, as it continues to accelerate its product development since relaunching at the end of August.

Both products offer a 1% discount from the standard variable rate of 4.99% for the term of the mortgage with no arrangement fees. The LTV for the shared ownership option is up to 90% of the share and the Right to Buy LTV set at 100% of the discounted purchase price, 80% of value.

The Right to Buy product also has £400 cashback payable to the borrower at completion.

Sam Ward, commercial director at Dudley, said: “We are delighted to be able to reinstate our popular Right to Buy and shared ownership schemes as part of our phased product expansion.

"We had been monitoring a growing demand among our introducers for Right to Buy and shared ownership products, which is why we decided to relaunch them first, ahead of other specialist niche areas. In the coming weeks we will be announcing new initiatives aimed at other specialist channels as Dudley continues to expand its offering exclusively through the broker market.”

