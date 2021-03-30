FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Dudley BS launches tiered LTVs and larger loan 90% LTV product

30th March 2021
"We are particularly delighted to introduce tiered LTVs, because we wanted borrowers who had managed to save slightly higher deposits to benefit from lower rates without having to find a full 5% extra."

Dudley Building Society has launched a new suite of products with lower fixed and discounted rates, increased LTVs and 90% LTV up to £1 million.

Eighteen new core residential products are being introduced today, including two-year fixed rates starting from 3.69%, three-year fixed rates at 3.64% and five-year fixed rates also from 3.69%. Two products have a 1.30% discount from current SVR (4.99%) at 3.69% and a 1.30% discount for term product also starts from 3.69% at 90% LTV.

Features include the acceptance of gifted deposits and tiered fixed rate LTVs on the two and five-year fixed rates between 85 and 90% with a stepped tier at 87.5%.

Commercial director, Sam Ward, commented: “It is only right that as the days lengthen and with Easter on the horizon, the Dudley unveils a fresh, new product range for our introducers and their customers.

"Whether purchasing or remortgaging there is something here for everyone. Fixed rates over two, three and five-year terms, discounted rate products over two years or for the mortgage term, 90% LTVs and lower rates.

"Lastly, we are particularly delighted to introduce tiered LTVs, because we wanted borrowers who had managed to save slightly higher deposits to benefit from lower rates without having to find a full 5% extra.”

