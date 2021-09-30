FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dudley enhances Right to Buy range with lower rates and higher LTVs

Rozi Jones
|
30th September 2021
"Over 85,000 homes have been purchased by tenants, but it is an area which has tended to slip beneath the radar of many advisers as a source of new business."

Dudley Building Society has enhanced its Right to Buy range to make its discount for term product more accessible for borrowers.

The product now enjoys a larger discount for term of 1.20% (previously 1.00%) from the SVR and is currently set at 3.79%. The LTV has also been increased to 85% (100% of the discounted purchase price) from 80% LTV. Mortgages are available from £25,000 to £500,000 along with a £400 cashback paid on completion.

A further advance product is also available on a discount for term basis at the same rate, up to 85% LTV.

Jeremy Wood, CEO of Dudley Building Society, commented: “Since Right to Buy rules were changed in 2012/13, over 85,000 homes have been purchased by tenants, but it is an area which has tended to slip beneath the radar of many advisers as a source of new business.

We believe that Right to Buy represents a sizeable niche for introducers to become involved in and by revamping our proposition we are confident that our introducers will make the most of their opportunities to expand their activity in this underserved area of the property funding market.”

