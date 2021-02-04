FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dudley launches 'stamp duty offset' mortgage

Rozi Jones
|
4th February 2021
Sam Ward Dudley
"This is a great opportunity for advisers to support clients who would like to get a house purchase through amid the uncertainty surrounding the stamp duty deadline."

Dudley Building Society has launched a new mortgage to help buyers who are unlikely to complete before the stamp duty deadline expires on the 31st March.

The two-year fixed rate mortgage is available at 3.99% up to 80% LTV with £1,000 cashback, no arrangement fee and a free valuatio

Commercial director, Sam Ward, commented: “With uncertainty still looming over the stamp duty holiday deadline and a range of potential solutions currently being debated, we are pleased to announce the launch of our new stamp duty product.

"This is a great opportunity for advisers to support clients who would like to get a house purchase through amid the uncertainty surrounding the stamp duty deadline. For those borrowers who may miss out, the £1,000 cashback, included as part of the release of funds, can be used to offset stamp duty payments or anything else the borrower may choose.”

